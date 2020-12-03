How to complete UCL RTTF Herrera SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This could be a great investment if Atlético Madrid make a deep run in the UCL or UEL.

EA Sports added an 84-rated UEFA Champions League (UCL) Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Héctor Herrera from Atlético Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This live item is obtainable through squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is the first special card that Herrera has earned in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. All of the UCL RTTF cards will gain an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage of the UCL. The same mechanic applies if Herrera and Atlético Madrid don’t qualify for the UCL playoffs and descend to the UEFA Europa League (UEL) instead.

EA has boosted all of Herrera’s stats to launch his UCL RTTF card, including Passing (+5), Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+4), Pace (+3), and Defending (+3), when you compare this new version to Herrera’s 81-rated gold version. You’ll have until Dec. 10 to complete this SBC.

The UCL RTTF Herrera SBC costs around 117,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and is a tad more expensive for Xbox One and PC (129,000 FUT coins). The SBC price is a bit high-priced for what the card is right now, but EA is likely thinking that Atlético Madrid will make a deep run in either the UCL or UEL, which will grant multiple upgrades to Herrera.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 85-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from La Liga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the UCL RTTF Herrera SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.