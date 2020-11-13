How to complete UCL RTTF Correa’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Road to the Final (RTTF) 84-rated version of Joaquín Correa from Lazio to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.
Correa is a part of the second set of the UCL RTTF cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The RTTF cards will receive an overall upgrade every time the player’s team advances in the real-life competition.
Correa’s card has upgraded stats when compared to his original 81-rated gold version. The new UCL RTTF version includes buffs to Correa’s Passing (+4), Physical (+4), Shooting (+4), Pace (+3), and Dribbling (+3).
All of UCL RTTF Correa’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic mode. You have to win matches for only one of the four tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective.
You’ll have one week to complete all of UCL RTTF Correa’s objectives and earn the card. Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn UCL RTTF Correa.
- Through Talent: Assist three goals with Through Balls using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight Serie A players in your starting squad.
- Serie a Scoring: Score in six separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight Serie A players in your starting squad.
- Setup in Serie A: Assist 10 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight Serie A players in your starting squad
- Work to Win: Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight Serie A players in your starting squad