How to complete UCL Moments Forsberg SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced an 86-rated UEFA Champions League (UCL) Moments version of Emil Forsberg from RB Leizpig to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday. This item is obtainable by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is the first UCL Moments card that EA has added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and is also Forsberg’s first special card in this edition. Moments cards are given to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this UCL Moments card to celebrate the two goals Forsberg scored against Benfica in the UCL 2019-20 group stage.

EA has boosted all of Forsberg’s stats, including Shooting (+14), Pace (+13), Defending (+13), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+7), and Passing (+7), when you compare UCL Moments Forsberg to his 79-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Nov. 10.

A brace to send @RBLeipzig_EN through to the Round of 16 for the first time ever 🔥@eforsberg10 is the recipient of the first #UCL Moments item of the season. Squad Building Challenge available in #FUT21 now 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YYTFciS6vz — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 3, 2020

This SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins on Xbox One and PC, but it’s a bit cheaper on PlayStation 4 (105,000 FUT coins). EA did a great job of adding a new version of a player that almost nobody was using in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. You can link UCL Moments Forsberg with other special cards, such as the Bundesliga Player of the Month Andrej Kramarić from Hoffenheim, Rulebreakers Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund, or the Storyline version of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig.

If you want to complete the UCL Moments Forsberg SBC, you’ll need to turn in two different squads. The first one must be an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Bundesliga. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL Moments Forsberg SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Sevilla)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Sevilla) RM: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)

