How to complete TOTY Player Moments Suárez objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Team of the Year (TOTY) Player Moments 91-rated version of Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Suárez already has three other special cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Moments cards usually celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past, but this version is unique because it celebrates the 2020 “Goal of the Year” that Suárez scored against Mallorca.

A real "Goal of the Year" shout 😍



A TOTY Moments player is now unlockable through Objectives in #FUT.#FIFA21 #TOTY pic.twitter.com/ZdtkTnN2VL — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 22, 2021

This TOTY Player Moments version is Suárez’s highest rated card. EA has boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+9), Dribbling (+8), Passing (+6), and Shooting (+4), when compared to his 87-rated gold version.

Player Moments Suárez’s objectives will expire on Feb. 2. That’s plenty of time to complete his five objectives and only one of them requires you to win the matches. Every task has to be completed in the FUT Friendly: World Beaters mode.

Here are all objectives you have to complete to earn TOTY Player Moments Luis Suárez.