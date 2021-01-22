How to complete TOTY Player Moments Suárez objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Team of the Year (TOTY) Player Moments 91-rated version of Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.
Suárez already has three other special cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Moments cards usually celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past, but this version is unique because it celebrates the 2020 “Goal of the Year” that Suárez scored against Mallorca.
This TOTY Player Moments version is Suárez’s highest rated card. EA has boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+9), Dribbling (+8), Passing (+6), and Shooting (+4), when compared to his 87-rated gold version.
Player Moments Suárez’s objectives will expire on Feb. 2. That’s plenty of time to complete his five objectives and only one of them requires you to win the matches. Every task has to be completed in the FUT Friendly: World Beaters mode.
Here are all objectives you have to complete to earn TOTY Player Moments Luis Suárez.
- Fabulous Finish: Score a finesse goal in two separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Silky Skill: Score and assist in the same match using an ST with min. four skill moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Wonderful Weak Foot: Assist using players with min. four weak foot in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Triumphant Ten: Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Scoring Sensation: Score in 14 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters