How to complete TOTY Honorable Mention Martínez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Honorable Mention version of Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Martínez only has an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW). He was added after EA released 15 other TOTY Honorable Mention cards in packs today, including a 94-rated Mohamed Salah, 92-rated Karim Benzema, 92-rated Erling Haaland, and 92-rated Bruno Fernandes.

All of Martínez’s skills were increased but EA mainly focused on his Shooting (+9) and Pace (+8). The rest of his stats were mildly boosted, including his Passing (+4), Physical (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Defending (+4), when you compare this new card to his 85-rated gold version.

TOTY Honorable Mention Martínez costs around 256,050 FUT coins on Xbox, 249,000 on PlayStation, and 260,100 on PC. This card has some extremely high skills, but it’s also an untradable one.

If you want to complete the TOTY Honorable Mention Martínez SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Tactical Emulation, Argentina, and Serie A TIM.

BC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Internazionale. Small electrum players pack Argentina 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Argentina player. Premium mixed players pack Serie A TIM 86-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. Prime mixed players pack

You have until Feb. 28 to get this TOTY Honorable Mention Lautaro Martínez SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this card right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CDM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dormund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dormund) CDM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) LM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) ST: 85-rated Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale)

85-rated Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale) ST: 83-rated TOTW Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

Argentina

GK: 87-rated TOTW Samir Handanovic (Internazaionale)

87-rated TOTW Samir Handanovic (Internazaionale) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 86-rated Milan Škriniar (Internazionale)

86-rated Milan Škriniar (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) CM: 84-rated Yannick Kessié (Milan)

84-rated Yannick Kessié (Milan) CM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RW: 83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 85-rated Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale)

Serie A TIM