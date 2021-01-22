How to complete TOTY Flashback Ribery SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete five whole squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Flashback version of Franck Ribéry from Fiorentina to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA has massively increased all of Ribéry’s skills, including his Pace (+16), Shooting (+10), Defending (+10), Physical (+10), Passing (+6), and Dribbling (+6) when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version. This is a considerably good card because of its high meta-gaming skill rates such as 91 Acceleration, 93 Balance, 89 Agility, five-star skill moves, and five-star weak foot.

Flashback Ribéry costs around 836,150 FUT coins on Xbox One, 886,750 on PlayStation 4, and 997,150 on PC. This is an extremely overpriced card considering it’s untradable and you can find other players with similar stats and still sell them later. You could buy Neymar, for example, who’s arguably on the same level as Flashback Ribéry and he’d be a tradeable item that’d cost even less.

Flashback Ribéry’s price would be easily justified if EA boosted his Shooting stats. Even if you apply the hunter chemistry style, it won’t maximize his capability of scoring goals. Stats and price aside, though, this would be a great addition for your club if you’re simply a fan of Ribéry who wants that nostalgic feeling or if you need a great link for your Cristiano Ronaldo.

If you want to complete the Flashback Ribéry SBC, you’ll need to turn in five different squads: Past and Present, Top Form, Bayern’s Idol, Les Blues, and 88-rated Squad.

The first option requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the League A and Bundesliga. The second squad solution needs an 84-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card. The third asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The fourth team requires an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. The fifth and last one asks for an 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTY Flashback Franck Ribéry SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Past and Present

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham) RB: João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)

Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton) LM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CW: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) RM: Riyad Mahrez 85-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 85-rated (Manchester City) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Top Form

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) LM: Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) CM: Benjamin André 83-rated (Lille Olympique)

Benjamin André 83-rated (Lille Olympique) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) LW: Diego Costa 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Diego Costa 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RW: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Estrasbourg)

Bayern’s Idol

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) LB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Giorgio Chiellini 82-rated (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini 82-rated (Juventus) RB: Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Les Bleus

GK: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Karim Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham)

88-rated Squad