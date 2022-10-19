How to complete TOTW Simons’ Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new Silver Stars set of objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is rewarding players with a 74-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version of PSV’s midfielder Xavi Simons starting today.

EA adds a set of three tasks called Silver Stars every Wednesday that gives silver cards an upgraded player item. Simons is a part of the fifth TOTW released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and received this Inform card.

TOTW Simons has a high 85-rated Pace and 84-rated Dribbling. Compared to his 73-rated silver version, he had his Shooting (+9), Defending (+8), Pace (+8), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+6), and Physical (+6) generally increased for the upgrade.

All the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 23 have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode. These Silver Stars rewards are an easy way to get cards that players can use to complete other objectives that require you to score or SBCs that require an Inform card, for example.

You have until next Wednesday, Oct. 26 to get this card. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Xavi Simons: