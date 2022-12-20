This card celebrates Argentina's journey in the World Cup all the way to the top.

Juventus’ Ángel Di María received a 90-rated Team of the Tournament (TOTT) version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Dec. 18. Players can get this special card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

EA launched the TOTT event to celebrate the World Cup and the players who competed in it with upgraded player items. Di María represented Argentina in the tournament and helped the country become this year’s World Cup champion.

Compared to Di María’s original 84-rated gold version, he had his Pace (+11), Physical (+9), Shooting (+7), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+5) greatly increased for this TOTT card.

This TOTT SBC requests three different squads: Top Form, Argentina, and 85-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Gold pack Argentina 84-rated squad plus no less than one player from Argentina. TOTT Messi loan card for three matches 85-rated Squad 85-rated team with at least one card with an overall rating of 87 points minimum. Prime mixed players pack

You’ll spend close to 132,400 FUT coins on consoles and 133,450 on PC in total if you build these three squads from scratch. You can use the time until Jan. 1 to craft some cards and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the TOTT Ángel Di María SBC at the moment in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete TOTT Di María SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Antonio Adán (Sporting CP)

83-rated Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) LB: 81-rated Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

81-rated Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) CB: 82-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

82-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) RB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Totttenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Totttenham Hotspur) CAM: 82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan)

82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan) CAM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 85-rated TOTW Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

Argentina

GK: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CB: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 85-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

85-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) RB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CM: 85-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

85-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) CM: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RW: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

85-rated Squad