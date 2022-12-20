Juventus’ Ángel Di María received a 90-rated Team of the Tournament (TOTT) version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Dec. 18. Players can get this special card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.
EA launched the TOTT event to celebrate the World Cup and the players who competed in it with upgraded player items. Di María represented Argentina in the tournament and helped the country become this year’s World Cup champion.
Compared to Di María’s original 84-rated gold version, he had his Pace (+11), Physical (+9), Shooting (+7), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+5) greatly increased for this TOTT card.
This TOTT SBC requests three different squads: Top Form, Argentina, and 85-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Top Form
|83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card.
|Gold pack
|Argentina
|84-rated squad plus no less than one player from Argentina.
|TOTT Messi loan card for three matches
|85-rated Squad
|85-rated team with at least one card with an overall rating of 87 points minimum.
|Prime mixed players pack
You’ll spend close to 132,400 FUT coins on consoles and 133,450 on PC in total if you build these three squads from scratch. You can use the time until Jan. 1 to craft some cards and spend fewer FUT coins.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the TOTT Ángel Di María SBC at the moment in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
How to complete TOTT Di María SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Top Form
- GK: 83-rated Antonio Adán (Sporting CP)
- LB: 81-rated Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)
- CB: 82-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
- CB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)
- RB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)
- CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)
- CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Totttenham Hotspur)
- CAM: 82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan)
- CAM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)
- CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
- ST: 85-rated TOTW Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)
Argentina
- GK: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)
- LB: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)
- CB: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 85-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
- RB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)
- CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
- CM: 85-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
- CM: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)
- LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)
- RW: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)
- ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
85-rated Squad
- GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)
- LB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- CB: 87-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)
- CB: 85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)
- RB: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)
- LM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)
- CM: 85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)
- RM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)
- ST: 85-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)
- ST: 86-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)