How to complete TOTSSF Wilfred Ndidi SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The first TOTSSF Premier League SBC player is out.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports added the first TOTSSF Premier League squad-building challenge (SBC) player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a new version of Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester, which is 91-rated. The SBC will be available for the next five days and the card perfectly fits the current FUT meta.

If you complete TOTSSF Ndidi, you have a couple of options regarding the chemistry style. If you want to go for more Pace, be sure to use a shadow. But if you want just a bit more Pace and more Dribbling, the engine is the way to go.

If you’re using a Premier League squad in Ultimate Team, this is a task you’ll want to complete. He obviously links with anyone from the Premier League and comes at a cheap price for a TOTSSF card.

TOTSSF Ndidi SBC costs 182,700 FUT coins on Playstation 4, 187,550 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 213,700 FUT coins on PC at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

You’ll need to turn in three squads to complete the SBC. One is an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one Leicester player. The second squad requires an 84-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from the Premier League. The third and final squad requires an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Ndidi right now, according to FUTBIN.

Leicester City

  • GK: Kepa Arribazalaga 84-rated (Chelsea)
  • LB: Fabian Johnson 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
  • CB: Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis)
  • CB: Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal)
  • RB: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester)
  • CDM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)
  • CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla)
  • LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)
  • RM: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)
  • ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)
  • ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Premier League

  • GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)
  • LB: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)
  • CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)
  • CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)
  • RB: Raul 82-rated (Benfica)
  • CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)
  • LM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)
  • RM: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)
  • CAM: Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta)
  • ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)
  • ST: Edin Dzeko 84-rated (Roma)

85-rated squad

  • GK: Samir Handanovič (Internazionale)
  • LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)
  • CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)
  • CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)
  • RB: Max Kruse 83-rated (Fenerbahçe)
  • CDM: Allan 85-rated (Napoli)
  • LM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)
  • CM: Samir Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
  • CM: Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
  • RM: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)
  • ST: Edin Dzeko 84-rated (Roma)