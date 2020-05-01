How to complete TOTSSF Wilfred Ndidi SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the first TOTSSF Premier League squad-building challenge (SBC) player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a new version of Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester, which is 91-rated. The SBC will be available for the next five days and the card perfectly fits the current FUT meta.

If you complete TOTSSF Ndidi, you have a couple of options regarding the chemistry style. If you want to go for more Pace, be sure to use a shadow. But if you want just a bit more Pace and more Dribbling, the engine is the way to go.

One of the driving forces behind the Foxes' surge 🙌#TOTSSF SBC Wilfred Ndidi is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/LjRAa4tk0E — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 1, 2020

If you’re using a Premier League squad in Ultimate Team, this is a task you’ll want to complete. He obviously links with anyone from the Premier League and comes at a cheap price for a TOTSSF card.

TOTSSF Ndidi SBC costs 182,700 FUT coins on Playstation 4, 187,550 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 213,700 FUT coins on PC at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

You’ll need to turn in three squads to complete the SBC. One is an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one Leicester player. The second squad requires an 84-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from the Premier League. The third and final squad requires an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Ndidi right now, according to FUTBIN.

Leicester City

GK: Kepa Arribazalaga 84-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arribazalaga 84-rated (Chelsea) LB: Fabian Johnson 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Fabian Johnson 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal)

Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal) RB: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester)

James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester) CDM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Premier League

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) RB: Raul 82-rated (Benfica)

Raul 82-rated (Benfica) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) LM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) RM: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) CAM: Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta)

Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Dzeko 84-rated (Roma)

85-rated squad