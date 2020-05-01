How to complete TOTSSF Wilfred Ndidi SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the first TOTSSF Premier League squad-building challenge (SBC) player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
It’s a new version of Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester, which is 91-rated. The SBC will be available for the next five days and the card perfectly fits the current FUT meta.
If you complete TOTSSF Ndidi, you have a couple of options regarding the chemistry style. If you want to go for more Pace, be sure to use a shadow. But if you want just a bit more Pace and more Dribbling, the engine is the way to go.
If you’re using a Premier League squad in Ultimate Team, this is a task you’ll want to complete. He obviously links with anyone from the Premier League and comes at a cheap price for a TOTSSF card.
TOTSSF Ndidi SBC costs 182,700 FUT coins on Playstation 4, 187,550 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 213,700 FUT coins on PC at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
You’ll need to turn in three squads to complete the SBC. One is an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one Leicester player. The second squad requires an 84-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from the Premier League. The third and final squad requires an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Ndidi right now, according to FUTBIN.
Leicester City
- GK: Kepa Arribazalaga 84-rated (Chelsea)
- LB: Fabian Johnson 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CB: Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis)
- CB: Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal)
- RB: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester)
- CDM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)
- CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla)
- LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)
- RM: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)
- ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)
Premier League
- GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)
- LB: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)
- CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)
- CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)
- RB: Raul 82-rated (Benfica)
- CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)
- LM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)
- RM: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)
- CAM: Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta)
- ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Edin Dzeko 84-rated (Roma)
85-rated squad
- GK: Samir Handanovič (Internazionale)
- LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)
- CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)
- CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)
- RB: Max Kruse 83-rated (Fenerbahçe)
- CDM: Allan 85-rated (Napoli)
- LM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)
- CM: Samir Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
- CM: Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
- RM: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)
- ST: Edin Dzeko 84-rated (Roma)