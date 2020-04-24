How to complete TOTSSF Thuram and Toney objectives in FIFA 20 Ulltimate Team

The objectives will be available for seven days.

EA Sports added two Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards today that you can get by completing objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

They are an 89-rated Marcus Thuram from Borussia Mönchengladbach and Ivan Toney from Peterborough United. Each of them requires you to complete four different objectives, but the difference is that Thuram can only be completed in Division Rivals matches and Toney is available through Division Rivals or Squad Battles matches.

Setting the back of the nets on fire 🔥⚽️



Community and EFL #TOTSSF Marcus Thuram and Ivan Toney Objectives are live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/XYYlS6ddmz — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 24, 2020

While Thuram was chosen by the community, Toney is part of the EFL League One TOTSSF. Both of them are quality options, but Toney is hardest to link since he’s from a minor soccer league. You can use him as a super substitute, though.

The objectives will be available for seven days until EA replaces them with newer players. Here’s what you have to do to complete and earn each of them.

Marcus Thuram

Scoring strength: Score two goals in two separate Rivals matches using players with 85 Physical minimum.

Creative crosser: Assist with a cross in two separate Rivals matches using Bundesliga players.

Finesse finisher: Score a finesse goal in five separate Rivals matches using Bundesliga forwards.

Terrific Thuram: Score and assist in six separate Rivals wins using French players.

Ivan Toney