How to complete TOTSSF Thuram and Toney objectives in FIFA 20 Ulltimate Team

EA Sports added two Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards today that you can get by completing objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
They are an 89-rated Marcus Thuram from Borussia Mönchengladbach and Ivan Toney from Peterborough United. Each of them requires you to complete four different objectives, but the difference is that Thuram can only be completed in Division Rivals matches and Toney is available through Division Rivals or Squad Battles matches.
While Thuram was chosen by the community, Toney is part of the EFL League One TOTSSF. Both of them are quality options, but Toney is hardest to link since he’s from a minor soccer league. You can use him as a super substitute, though.
The objectives will be available for seven days until EA replaces them with newer players. Here’s what you have to do to complete and earn each of them.
Marcus Thuram
- Scoring strength: Score two goals in two separate Rivals matches using players with 85 Physical minimum.
- Creative crosser: Assist with a cross in two separate Rivals matches using Bundesliga players.
- Finesse finisher: Score a finesse goal in five separate Rivals matches using Bundesliga forwards.
- Terrific Thuram: Score and assist in six separate Rivals wins using French players.
Ivan Toney
- EFL excellence: Score in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using at least one player from each EFL league in your starting squad: Championship, League One, League Two.
- Give and get goals: Assist and score in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using EFL League One players.
- Through Toney: Assist two goals with through balls in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using English players.
- The Posh precision: Score a finesse goal in five separate Squad Battles wins on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with 85 Pace minimum.