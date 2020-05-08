How to complete TOTSSF Saúl SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This is an well-rounded card that can upgrade your Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) card to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today along with the LaLiga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo that’s started.

The SBC is a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 93-rated version of Saúl Ñíguez from Atlético Madrid. He’ll be available for the next five days in the Ultimate Team’s SBC menu.

The TOTSSF Saúl is a top-tier midfielder for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. EA has boosted all of the stats that matter for a center midfielder—Pace (+14), Passing (+14), and Dribbling (+13)—when compared to Saúl’s base gold 85-rated card.

Señor Clutch. 😤



Atleti's engine in the middle of the pitch, Saúl's #TOTSSF SBC is now live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/FmEPPzE06T — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 8, 2020

If you complete TOTSSF Saúl, you might want to use an engine chemistry style on him so he can have even more Pace and Dribbling. But you can also try a shadow or an anchor. Either one of these chemistry styles will transform TOTSSF Saúl into a 95+ rated midfielder, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

If you’re using a LaLiga squad in Ultimate Team, this is an SBC you’ll want to complete. He obviously links with anyone from the LaLiga and comes at a cheap price for a TOTSSF card.

TOTSSF Saúl SBC costs 217,85 FUT coins on Playstation 4, 205,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 227,250 FUT coins on PC at the moment, according to FUTBIN.

You’ll need to turn in two squads to complete the SBC. One is an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Atlético Madrid. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one LaLiga player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Saúl right now, according to FUTBIN.

Atlético Madrid

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Hans Vanaken 83-rated (Club Brugge)

Hans Vanaken 83-rated (Club Brugge) CB: Matthijis de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijis de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) RB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CDM: Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Yannick Carrasco 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) RM: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) ST: Ciro Immobile 86-rated (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile 86-rated (Lazio) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

LaLiga