How to complete TOTSSF Moments Raphinha objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
It’s a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Moments 92-rated version of Raphinha from Rennes, one of the clubs from the Ligue 1. The 23-year-old Brazilian gained this Moments cards to celebrate his goal against Nantes for the Ligue 1 in February 2020. Raphinha scored a goal in the last minute to give Rennes the win.
Although the card itself is a bit below the current FUT power curve due to its three-star weak foot, TOTSSF Moments Raphinha is a great card to get for free.
To earn TOTSSF Moments Raphinha, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that require you to play Division Rivals matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes TOTSSF Moments Raphinha easier to complete.
Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Moments Raphinha.
- Sporting season: Assist in two separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players.
- On the front foot: Score and assist in two separate Rivals matches using forwards with maximum three stars weak foot.
- Skillful Scoring: Score 10 goals in Rivals using Ligue 1 players with minimum four stars skill moves.
- Fancy finisher: Score a finesse goal in seven separate Rivals wins using Brazilian players with minimum 82 Dribbling.