How to complete TOTSSF Moments Raphinha objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Moments 92-rated version of Raphinha from Rennes, one of the clubs from the Ligue 1. The 23-year-old Brazilian gained this Moments cards to celebrate his goal against Nantes for the Ligue 1 in February 2020. Raphinha scored a goal in the last minute to give Rennes the win.

Although the card itself is a bit below the current FUT power curve due to its three-star weak foot, TOTSSF Moments Raphinha is a great card to get for free.

A fast riser with excellent dribbling and exceptionally quick feet.

To earn TOTSSF Moments Raphinha, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that require you to play Division Rivals matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes TOTSSF Moments Raphinha easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Moments Raphinha.