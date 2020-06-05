How to complete TOTSSF Moments Grealish objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Here's what you have to do to complete TOTSSF Moments Grealish objectives.

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Moments Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 92-rated version of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Grealish gained this Moments card to celebrate his performance against Brighton in January 2020 for the Premier League, in which he scored a goal to tie the game.

Although this isn’t the best card at the current stage of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, it’s a free card that has several quality links since the player is from England and the Premier League. The TOTSSF Moments Grealish objectives will be available for two weeks.

TOTSSF Moments Grealish’s objectives have to be completed in Division Rivals matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes the other tasks easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Moments Grealish