How to complete TOTSSF Kieran Trippier SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

It's a quality card, but it's also expensive to complete it.

EA Sports introduced a new Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squad-building challenge (SBC) today that the FIFA 20 community voted on.

The player is the Kieran Trippier, an English right-back from Atlético Madrid. Trippier’s TOTSSF 90-rated card has received a massive upgrade when compared to his base gold 80-rated version. EA boosted his Pace (+16), Physical (+14), Defending (+12), and a bunch of other stats.

The anchor chemistry style may be the one to go as it almost maximises his pace and makes him a superb defender. TOTSSF Trippier becomes a 95-rated full-back with the shadow chemistry style applied, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rejuvenated on the pitch in Spain. #TOTSSF SBC Kieran Trippier is live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/XVLbQdQVEl — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 29, 2020

If you want to complete TOTSSF Trippier, there are plenty of quality links to go for since he plays in LaLiga, one of the most famous soccer leagues, and he’s English. You can link him to great defenders, like Prime Moments Sol Campbell 91-rated (Icon) and the 93-rated Moments Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, or you can link him to great attacking options, like any version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Although TOTSSF Trippier is a quality card, he’s a bit expensive. You’ll have to turn in two squads, one 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two Informs, and one English player. The other solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from LaLiga.

The TOTSSF Trippier SBC costs 258,850 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 247,550 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 289,900 FUT coins on PC at the moment, according to FUTBIN.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Trippier right now, according to FUTBIN.

England

GK: Manuel Neuer 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 88-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Dele Alli 84-rated (Tottenham)

Dele Alli 84-rated (Tottenham) CB: Lucas Hernández 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Javi Martínez 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 86-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Hugo Mallo 82-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Hugo Mallo 82-rated (Celta de Vigo) CDM: Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) RM: Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

LaLiga