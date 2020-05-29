How to complete TOTSSF Gueye and Golovic objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The objectives are available for one week.

EA Sports added two Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) objective players from the Ligue 1 to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

They are two midfielders: Idrissa Gueye 93-rated from Paris Saint-Germain and a Moments Aleksandr Golovin 89-rated from AS Monaco. The latter gained the Moments card to celebrate his near-perfect performance against OGC Nice in September 2019.

Team of the Season Objectives Idrissa Gana Gueye and #TOTS Moments Objectives Aleksandr Golovin are available now for a limited time in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/5B3ksOM61e — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 29, 2020

Both of the players’ objectives must be completed by next Friday, June 5. They have to be done in Division Rivals matches for TOTSSF Gueye, while TOTSSF Moments Golovin can be completed in Squad Battles matches.

Here are all of the objectives you’ll need to do to complete TOTSSF Gueye and TOTSSF Moments Golovin.

TOTSSF Gueye

Senegal sentinel : Score a goal in two separate Rivals matches using Senegalese players.

Assist with a through ball in three separate Rivals matches using Premier League players with maximum three stars skill moves. Midfield laker : Assist 10 goals in Rivals using midfielders with maximum three stars weak foot.

Assist 10 goals in Rivals using midfielders with maximum three stars weak foot. Ligue 1 leader: Score and Assist in six separate Rivals wins using Ligue 1 midfielders.

TOTSSF Moments Golovin