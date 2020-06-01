How to complete TOTSSF Fuenzalida objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

TOTSSF Fuenzalida fits the FUT meta, but it may be hard to link him.

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 92-rated version of José Pedro Fuenzalida from Universidad Católica, a club from Chile. He was added alongside the official LATAM TOTSSF squad. His objectives will be available until Friday, June 5.

Although TOTSSF Fuenzalida is hard to link, he looks like a superb winger who you can get for free. If you don’t use the card, you can always put it in a squad-building challenge (SBC) to save some FUT coins.

Image via EA Sports

To earn TOTSSF Fuenzalida, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that can be entirely done in Squad Battles matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes TOTSSF Fuenzalida easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Fuenzalida.