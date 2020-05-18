How to complete TOTSSF Coutinho SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be here for the rest of the game's cycle.

EA Sports added a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 92-rated version of Philippe Coutinho from Bayern Munich yesterday in FIFA 20‘s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

The TOTSSF Coutinho SBC will be available for the rest of the game, which means that you can slowly work on it if you choose to. EA has boosted all of the stats of TOTSSF Coutinho—Pace (+12), Physical (+11), and Shooting (+10)—when compared to Coutinho’s 86-rated base gold card.

New league? No problem. The Little Magician's shown his powers translate to Germany 🧙‍♀️👊#TOTSSF SBC Philippe Coutinho is available now in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/xS32bjfSCw — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 17, 2020

This SBC might be a good idea if you’re either playing with a Brazilian or Bundesliga squad in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. You can strong link Coutinho with several TOTSSF Bayern Munich cards, such as 99-rated Robert Lewandowski, 96-rated Joshua Kimmich, and 95-rated Thomas Müller.

To complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads, which will cost you around 520,000 FUT coins on any platform. The first solution requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Bayern Munich player. The second squad is an 86-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and one Brazilian player. The third squad is an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Bundesliga player. The final solution is an 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Coutinho SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bayern München

GK: Fernando Muslera 89-rated (Galatasaray)

Fernando Muslera 89-rated (Galatasaray) LB: Corentin Tolisso 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

Corentin Tolisso 83-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Giménez 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) RB: Luka Jović 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Jović 83-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis) CDM: Saúl Ñíguez 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Gonçalo Guedes 83-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 83-rated (Valencia) RM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: James Rodríguez 85-rated (Real Madrid)

James Rodríguez 85-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Brazil

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Caner Erkin 88-rated (Beşiktaş)

Caner Erkin 88-rated (Beşiktaş) CB: Ryan Donk 87-rated (Galatasaray)

Ryan Donk 87-rated (Galatasaray) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) RB: Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray)

Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated ((Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated ((Lazio) LM: Emre Kılınç 88-rated (Sivasspor)

Emre Kılınç 88-rated (Sivasspor) RM: Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Christian Eriksen 88-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 88-rated (Internazionale) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Dzeko 84-rated (Roma)

Bundesliga

GK: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) LB: Caner Erkin 88-rated (Beşiktaş)

Caner Erkin 88-rated (Beşiktaş) CB: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Miranda 83-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Miranda 83-rated (Jiangsu Suning) RB: Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Paulinho 84-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 84-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) LM: Emre Kılınç 88-rated (Sivasspor)

Emre Kılınç 88-rated (Sivasspor) CM: Anderson Talisca 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RM: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) ST: Papiss Cissé 88-rated (Alanyaspor)

87-rated squad