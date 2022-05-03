How to complete TOTS Vela SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA has released a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC, which is rewarded to those who complete the Community TOTS squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The TOTS promotion brings upgraded versions of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The players are selected from different leagues and sometimes take the FIFA community’s opinion into consideration.

Vela had his Pace (+14), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+8), Passing (+7), and Defending (+7) increased if you compare this TOTS card to his 83-rated gold version. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further boost his Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5).

If you want to get this TOTS Vela card, you’ll only have to build an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. Building it from scratch will cost you around 44,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 47,600 on Xbox, and 48,100 FUT coins on PC and Stadia.

You’ll have until May 9 to get this special card. Here are the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Community TOTS Carlos Vela SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: