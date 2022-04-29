How to complete TOTS Parejo’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Just four tasks are between you and this special card.

Players can get a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Daniel Parejo from Villarreal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by completing a set of themed objectives.

This promotion highlights the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The selected players receive an upgraded TOTS version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

TOTS Parejo has high skills ranging from 77 to 95. When compared to his 86-rated gold version, his Pace (+37) and Physical (+15) received the greatest increases while the devs slightly upgraded his Dribbling (+9), Defending (+6), Shooting (+5), and Passing (+5).

You can further boost TOTS Parejo’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+9) if you apply the shadow chemistry style when using this card in your team. You’ll notice that his now 99-rated Acceleration will make a difference in the field.

In total there are only four objectives to be completed and all tasks must be fulfilled in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge mode to get this card. You’ll have one week, until May 6, before this set expires.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get TOTS Daniel Parejo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: