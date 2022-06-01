How to complete TOTS Moments Storm’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Just three simple tasks to get this card.

Nikola Storm from KV Mechelen received a 74-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version in to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can get this card by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in the game.

The TOTS is an ongoing promotion that highlights the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance and offers their upgraded version. The Silver Stars are a specific set of objectives only given to players with silver cards.

When compared to Storm’s original 72-rated silver card, EA greatly increased his Physical (+21), Shooting (+21), Passing (+17), Pace (+16), Defending (+14), and Dribbling (+14) skills. You can take his Shooting rating to 96, Dribbling to 95, and Physical to 83 by applying the marksman chemistry style when using this TOTS Moments card on your team.

Players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars objectives as usual in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode to get TOTS Moments Storm. You have one week, until June 8, to finish those tasks.

Here are all of the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to get TOTS Moments Nikola Storm in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: