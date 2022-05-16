How to complete TOTS Moments Paulinho SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

The latest addition to the Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion was made today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It’s a 92-rated TOTS Moments version of Paulo Henrique Sampaio Filho, known as just Paulinho, from Bayern Leverkusen. This card is granted to those who complete its themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The TOTS promotion celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by giving them an upgraded version. This SBC has a twist since it’s a Moments card. EA is celebrating Paulinho’s two goals scored against Wolfsburg in March.

This is a great card if you look at the skill ratings and strong links he can make with great players because of his Brazilian nationality and Bundesliga league. His 73-rated silver card had its Passing (+23), Shooting (+22), Physical (+17), Pace (+14), Dribbling (+14), and Defending (+9) greatly upgraded for this TOTS Moments version.

If you’re interested in completing this TOTS Moments SBC, you’ll have to complete two squads: Brazil and Bundesliga. If you turn in both segments, you’ll be rewarded with an electrum players pack and a prime electrum players pack besides the Paulinho card.

The first squad must be an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and need to have at least one Brazilian player in the team. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (inform) card, and one Player from Bundesliga.

Making those squads from scratch will cost you around 105,000 to 122,250 FUT coins across all available platforms if you buy all the required cards from the FUT market. You’ll have until May 23 to craft cards and turn in the squads.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the TOTS Moments Paulinho SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CDM: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Bundesliga