How to complete TOTS Moments Osimhen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Victor Osimhen from Napoli received a 92-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This special card will be granted to players who complete a squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

EA offers upgraded versions of the best players from the 2021-2022 season based on their performance for the TOTS promotion. This SBC has a twist since it’s a Moments card, however. EA is celebrating Osimhen’s match-winning brace against Verona.

The devs increased Osimhen’s Passing (+22), Defending (+19), Dribbling (+17), Shooting (+15), Physical (+10), and Pace (+10) when compared to his 80-rated gold version. He already has four other special cards, but this TOTS Moments one is the best so far.

You can apply the finisher chemistry style if you use TOTS Moments Osimhen on your team and boost his Dribbling (+5) and Shooting (+2). Doing so will maximize several of Osimhen’s stats, like Agility, Dribbling, Positioning, and Shot Power.

What you need to do to complete TOTS Moments Victor Osimhen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This SBC requires two different squads: Top Form and Serie A TIM. The first solution must be an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card. The second squad requires an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Serie A.

Building them from scratch will cost you around 172,650 FUT coins on PlayStation and 170,400 on Xbox. But on PC and Stadia, the price goes up to around 191,300 FUT coins. Aside from TOTS Moments Osimhen, you’ll receive a small prime electrum players pack and a rare mixed players pack.

This SBC will be live for one week, until June 16. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the TOTS Moments Victor Osimhen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 85-rated TOTW Joel Matip (Liverpool)

85-rated TOTW Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) CM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RW: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Serie A TIM