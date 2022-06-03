How to complete TOTS Moments Lopez’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Maxime Lopez, who plays for Sassuolo, received a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this special card by completing a set of objectives in-game.

The TOTS is an ongoing promotion that celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance and offers their upgraded version. The TOTS Moments is a twist in the original promo that focuses on a specific moment from the player’s career, but EA forgot to say which one it is for Lopez.

New Player Moments Objective

🇫🇷 91 Maxime Lopezhttps://t.co/YUDWTgdYFz pic.twitter.com/7xTEF3Avb6 — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) June 3, 2022

All of Lopez’s skills were greatly upgraded, such as his Physical (+26), Defending (+19), Shooting (+18), Pace (+16), and Dribbling (+15) if you compare this TOTS Moments card to his 75-rated gold version. You can further improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9) by applying the shadow chemistry style.

Players will have to fulfil four different objectives in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which one you prefer, to get TOTS Moments Lopez. You have one week, until June 10, to finish those tasks.

Here are all the objectives you must complete to receive TOTS Moments Maxime Lopez in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: