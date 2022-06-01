How to complete TOTS Moments Gouiri SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll just have to build one squad to get this card.

A themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is awarding players who complete it a 92-rated TOTS Moments version of Amine Gouiri from Atlético de Madrid starting today.

The TOTS promotion celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by giving them an upgraded version. This SBC has a twist since it’s a Moments card. EA is celebrating Gouiri’s incredible brace when playing against Clermont.

Gouiri already has three other special cards: an 82-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version, an 84-rated Man of the Match (MOTM), and an 88-rated Future Stars card. But he had his Defending (+26), Pace (+16), Physical (+15), Shooting (+15), Passing (+15), and Dribbling (+13) increased when compared to his 78-rated gold version.

To get TOTS Moments Gouiri, you’ll only have to turn in an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Building it from scratch will cost you around 119,300 to 129,500 FUT coins across all available platforms.

You’ll have until June 8 to complete this SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the TOTS Moments Amine Gouiri SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: