How to complete TOTS Modeste SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is a great card to get without spending much.

EA released a 93-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of FC Köln’s Anthony Modeste on May 14 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that you can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

The TOTS promotion brings upgraded versions of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. Modeste was selected as one of Bundesliga’s best since he received this special card.

Based on his 72-rated silver version, the developers massively increased all of Modeste’s skills for this TOTS card, including his Pace (+30), Shooting (+22), Passing (+21), Dribbling (+21), Defending (+16), and Physical (+15).

You can further boost TOTS Modeste’s Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+5) by applying the engine chemistry style if you intend on using him on your team. This will maximize his Curve and Balance stats.

To get TOTS Modeste, you’ll have to build two different squads: France and Bundesliga. The first one asks for an 84-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) card, plus one French player. The second one requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Building these squads from scratch will cost you around 111,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 120,350 on Xbox, and 125,200 FUT coins on PC and Stadia, which isn’t much considering his high skill ratings. You’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a gold players pack if you build both segments.

You’ll have until May 27 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the Bundesliga TOTS Anthony Modeste SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 84-rated TOTW Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated TOTW Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen) LM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Bundesliga

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

CB: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

CB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

RB: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

CM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

LF: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

RF: 82-rated Portu Manzanera (Real Sociedad)

ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)