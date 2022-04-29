How to complete TOTS Mauro Junior’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can easily get this card by completing four tasks.

EA Sports added today a set of Team of the Season (TOTS) set of objectives that rewards players with an 89-rated TOTS version of Mauro Júnior from PSV in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The TOTS promo brings upgraded versions of the best players from around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. It’s a famous promotion within the community.

The devs were generous while upgrading his skills, such as his Physical (+34), Defending (+31), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+14), Pace (+12), and Shooting (+11).

We recommend you apply the anchor chemistry style to boost TOTS Mauro Júnior’s Physical (+7), Defending (+7), and Pace (+3) when using this card in your team. This will maximize his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Aggression.

There are four objectives you have to complete and all of them have to be done in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode to get this card. You’ll have one week, until May 6, to do everything.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get TOTS Mauro Júnior in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: