How to complete TOTS Matuidi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Blaise Matuidi from Inter Miami to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Matuidi’s second special card. He’s part of the MLS TOTS promotion and will be available until June 4. Team of the Season highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe and around the world.

EA has greatly upgraded all of Matuidi’s skills, including Shooting (+18), Physical (+12), Passing (+11), Pace (+9), Dribbling (+9), and his Defending (+9) when compared to his 83-rated gold version card.

On top of having balanced stats, Matuidi has three-star skill moves and weak foot. His strength lies in his 91-rated Physical and Defending, while all of his skills are around 85-rated, which can be further increased. By applying the shadow chemistry style, you’ll boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+6), maximizing his interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 82,000 FUT coins on PS4, 87,750 on Xbox One, and 91,450 on PC. This is generally a good card because of his stats and balanced skill moves and weak foot, which makes this price fair. He can also make strong links with other legendary French players such as 91-rated Zidane, Desailly, and Pirés.

If you want to complete the TOTS Matuidi SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Top Form and National Duty. The first segment requires an 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS Moments card. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete MLS TOTS Blaise Matuidi right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top Form

GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) LB: Cote 79-rated (SD Eibar)

Cote 79-rated (SD Eibar) CB: Marco Asensio Willemsen 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio Willemsen 82-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla FC)

Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla FC) RB: Mario Gaspar Martínez 80-rated (Villarreal)

Mario Gaspar Martínez 80-rated (Villarreal) CM: Asier Illarramendi 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Asier Illarramendi 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: José Gómez Campaña 80-rated (Levante UD)

José Gómez Campaña 80-rated (Levante UD) CM: Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe)

Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe) LW: Pablo Fornals Malla 82-rated (West Ham)

Pablo Fornals Malla 82-rated (West Ham) RW: Adnan Januzaj 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Adnan Januzaj 80-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Jaime Mata Arnaiz 79-rated (Getafe)

National Duty