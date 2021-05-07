How to complete TOTS Marcelo Flashback SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 92-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Flashback version of Marcelo da Silva from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Marcelo’s first special card. He’s part of the LaLiga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 14. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has greatly upgraded most of Marcelo’s skills, including Defending Physical (+13), Passing (+12), Pace (+11), Shooting (+5), and his Dribbling (+5), when compared to his 83-rated gold version card.

This card is amazing. He has high stats, five-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+7), Pace (+5), and Defending (+5), which will maximize or almost maximize many of his skills, like Interception, Strength, Aggression, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.

If you prefer to focus the upgrade on one skill, you can also apply the shadow chemistry style to increase his Pace (+9) and Defending (+5) to maximize his Acceleration and Sprint Speed instead of his Strength and Aggression.

This SBC costs around 755,600 FUT coins on PS4, 737,750 on Xbox One, and is much more expensive on PC (961,450 FUT coins). This card is overpriced, despite its incredible stats. But he can also make perfect and strong links with other incredible EFL and Brazilian players, like 97-rated TOTS Benzema, 96-rated TOTY Ramos, 94-rated TOTS Casemiro, and legends such as Pelé, Ronaldo, and Garrincha.

If you want to complete TOTS Marcelo SBC, you’ll have to turn in five squads: Seleção, Los Blancos, La Liga, Top Performance, and 88-rated Squad. The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Brazil. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Real Madrid. The third solution needs to be an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from LaLiga. The fourth one asks for an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one Inform card. The fifth and last segment requires an 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Marcelo da Silva right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Seleção

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Niklas Süle 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Niklas Süle 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CDM: Oscar 85-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 85-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CDM: Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Los Blancos

GK: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Hugo Lloris 76-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Hugo Lloris 76-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CDM: Jordan Henderson 86-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 86-rated (Liverpool) LM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) ST: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

La Liga

GK: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Gerard Piqué 86-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué 86-rated (Barcelona) CB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) RB: Hugo Lloris 76-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Hugo Lloris 76-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CDM: Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) CM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) CM: Fabinho 88-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 88-rated (Liverpool) RM: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

Top Performance

GK: Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Carlos Strandberg 87-rated (Abha Club)

Carlos Strandberg 87-rated (Abha Club) CB: David Alaba 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

David Alaba 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Erling Haaland 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Squad