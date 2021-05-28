How to complete TOTS Kimpembe’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Team of the Season (TOTS) 90-rated version of Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain. This special item was added alongside the official Serie A TOTS squad and his objectives will be available until next Friday, June 4 at 12pm CT.

This is Kimpembe’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, aside from the three Inform cards he’s received so far. EA boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+13), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+11), Passing (+11), and Physical (+9) when you compare the TOTS version with his 81-rated gold card. You can further enhance TOTS Kimpembe’s stats if you apply the shadow chemistry style to upgrade his Pace and Defending stats.

To earn TOTS Kimpembe, you’ll have to complete a set of five in-game objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Lineup mode. Only one of the objectives requires you to win the match, though, so it’s an easy card to obtain.

Here are all five objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTS Kimpembe.