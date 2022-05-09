How to complete TOTS Kane SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four squads to get this card.

Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur received a 96-rated Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 7. This player item is obtainable through a squad-building challenge (SBC) as usual.

The TOTS promotion brings upgraded versions of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The players are selected from different leagues and sometimes take the FIFA community’s opinion into consideration.

Kane already has other four special cards in FIFA 22: two Team of the Week (Inform) versions, one Flahsback, and one Player of the Month (POTM) card. They are all great cards, but his new TOTS version is the highest-rated one.

When compared to his original 90-rated gold version, the devs mainly improved his Pace with a +22 upgrade, while generally increasing his Passing (+10), Physical (+9), Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+6), and Defending (+6).

He has high-rated skills ranging from 92 to 97, except for his low 53-rated Defending. We recommend you apply the engine chemistry style to further boost Kane’s Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+4), maximizing more than five of his stats, such as Sprint Speed, Vision, Crossing, Composure, and Dribbling.

If you choose to use this TOTS Kane card on your team, you’ll be able to make perfect links with great English players, like Joe Cole, Japhet Tanganga, and Dele Alli. He can also make strong links with 95-rated TOTS Heung Min Son, 95-rated Fantasy Marcus Rashford, and 95-rated TOTS Hugo Lloris.

To complete this SBC and receive this TOTS card, you’ll have to turn in four squads: Tactical Emulation, England, Premier League, and 89-rated Squad. Here’s the list of conditions and rewards for each solution:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Tottenham Hotspur. Premium gold players pack England 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one English player. Prime electrum players pack Premier League 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one Premier League card. Rare electrum players pack 89-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum plus at least one Premier League card. Jumbo premium gold players pack

This TOTS SBC costs around 561,150 to 652,400 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. This price is for all four squads if you buy all cards from the FUT market, but you have until May 14 to craft cards and spend less.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Premier League TOTS Harry Kane SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) LM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) LF: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RF: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated TOTW Andrea Belotti (Torino)

England

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RB: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) LM: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CM: 85-rated Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea)

85-rated Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea) RM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 86-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Premier League

GK: 87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) LB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 93-rated Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

93-rated Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CM: 89-rated TOTY Honourable Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

89-rated TOTY Honourable Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LF: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RF: 89-rated Heroes Fernando Morientes (HERO)

89-rated Heroes Fernando Morientes (HERO) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

89-rated Squad