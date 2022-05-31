How to complete TOTS Hoedt’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Five tasks are between you and this card.

Players can get their hands on a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Wesley Hoedt from RSC Anderlecht in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by completing a set of themed objectives.

The TOTS promotion highlights the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The selected players receive an upgraded TOTS version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

EA greatly increased all of Hoedt’s skills, including his Pace (+23), Dribbling (+17), Defending (+16), Passing (+16), and Physical (+15). You can also apply the shadow chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+7).

This set of objectives lets players free to complete them on any FUT mode. There are only five objectives to be completed and will be available until June 5. You’ll have to win 10 matches for one of the objectives, so it might take a while.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get TOTS Wesley Hoedt in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

What you need to do to complete TOTS Hoedt’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team