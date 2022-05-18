How to complete TOTS Gvardiol SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA added a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 17 that you can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

The TOTS promotion offers upgraded versions of soccer stars from around the world based on their play during the 2021-2022 season. Gvardiol was selected as one of Bundesliga’s best since he received this special card.

The devs massively increased all of Gvardiol’s Defending (+19), Passing (+18), Shooting (+14), Dribbling (+14), Physical (+10), and Pace (+9) compared to his 75-rated gold version. He only has one special card besides this TOTS version: an 81-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

We recommend you apply the anchor chemistry style if you use TOTS Gvardiol on your team. It will boost his Defending (+7), Pace (+5), and Physical (+3) and maximize his Jumping, Strength, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

To complete this SBC, you’ll have to build two different squads: Bundesliga and 86-rated Squad. The first one asks for an 84-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum.

You’ll spend around 155,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 168,800 on Xbox, and 180,400 FUT coins on PC and Stadia if you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads. You’ll also receive a premium gold players pack and a prime mixed players pack if you build both segments.

You’ll have until May 24 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the Bundesliga TOTS Joško Gvardiol SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bundesliga

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale) LM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) RM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

86-rate Squad

GK: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

RB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

CDM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

CDM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

RW: 87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)