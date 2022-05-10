How to complete TOTS Gibbs-White SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Morgan Gibbs-White from Sheffield United on May 8, which is rewarded to those who complete the EFL Championship TOTS squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The TOTS promotion brings upgraded versions of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The players are selected from different leagues and the devs may even take the FIFA community’s opinion into consideration.

Gibbs-White had his Shooting (+25), Dribbling (+20), Pace (+20), Passing (+20), Defending (+20), and Physical (+18) greatly increased if you compare this TOTS card to his 71-rated silver version. You can apply the gladiator chemistry style to further boost his Defending (+9) and Shooting (+5).

You’ll only have to build an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from England to get TOTS Gibbs-White. This card is impressively inexpensive considering its high overall rating, but that’s because FIFA 22 is getting to the end of its cycle and this player can’t make strong links with a lot of great cards. Building the required squad from scratch will cost you around 21,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 27,100 on Xbox, and 20,200 FUT coins on PC and Stadia.

You’ll have until May 15 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the EFL Championship TOTS Morgan Gibbs-White SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: