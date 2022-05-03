How to complete TOTS Boscagli SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete just one squad to get this card.

May started with a new Eredivisie Team of the Season (TOTS) squad-building challenge (SBC) being added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 1. This SBC rewards players with an 88-rated TOTS version of Olivier Boscagli from PSV.

The TOTS promotion celebrates the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. EA is releasing upgraded versions for selected players of different leagues, like Boscagli who plays for Eredivisie.

The devs increased Boscagli’s Physical (+14), Defending (+13), Dribbling (+12), Pace (+11), Shooting (+10), and Passing (+9) when compared to his original 76-rated gold version. The upgrade left all of his skills rated from 82 to 90, except for his low 43-rated Shooting.

If you are interested in getting this Eredivisie TOTS version of Boscagli, you’ll have to turn in just a simple 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) and one French player.

This TOTS SBC won’t cost you much since it only asks for one solution. It will cost you from around 37,250 to43,050 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, on PC, and on Stadia. You’ll have until May 8, which is enough time to craft some cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here are the cheapest solutions right now to complete Eredivisie TOTS Olivier Boscagli SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specialized in FIFA content: