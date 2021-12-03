How to complete TOTGS Osimhen’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have a week to get this card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated TOTGS player version of Victor Osimhen from Napoli today that’s available through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

EA has greatly boosted all of Osimhen’s stats, including his Passing (+9), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+6), Physical (+6), Shooting (+6), and Defending (+5), when you compare this TOTGS version to his 80-rated gold card.

All of TOTGS Osimhen’s objectives have to be completed in the FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. You have to complete four tasks but you only need to win matches for one of them, so you shouldn’t have much of a problem getting them done.

You have one week, until Dec. 10, to do everything and get this card. Here’s every objective you need to do to earn TOTGS Victor Osimhen: