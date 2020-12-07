How to complete TOTGS Coman objectives in FIFA 21

EA Sports added an 86-rated TOTGS player version of Kingsley Coman from Bayern on Dec. 4 that’s achievable through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA has slightly boosted all of Coman’s stats, including Shooting (+4), Physical (+4), Passing (+3), Pace (+2), Defending (+2), and Dribbling (+2), when you compare TOTGS player Coman to his 84-rated gold card. This is also Coman’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
All of TOTGS player Coman’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. There are a lot of things to do, but you’ll earn several packs and a total of 1,500 XP.
You have less than a week, until Dec. 11, to complete all five objectives. Here’s every objective you need to do to earn TOTGS player Coman:
- All Rounder: Assist and score in the same match using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least eight Bundesliga players in your starting squad to win one Gold Pack.
- Crossing Class: Assist eight goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least eight Bundesliga players in your starting squad to earn one 75+ Rated Rare Player.
- Consistent Assistance: Assist in 15 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least eight Bundesliga players in your starting squad to win one Small Electrum Players Pack.
- Flashy Finesse: Score eight finesse goals using players with a minimum four-star skill moves in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least eight Bundesliga players in your starting squad to win one Premium Gold Pack.
- Winning Ways: Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least eight Bundesliga players in your starting squad to earn one Electrum Players Pack.