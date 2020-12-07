How to complete TOTGS Coman objectives in FIFA 21

You can earn Gold and Small Electrum packs as you finish the objectives.

EA Sports added an 86-rated TOTGS player version of Kingsley Coman from Bayern on Dec. 4 that’s achievable through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA has slightly boosted all of Coman’s stats, including Shooting (+4), Physical (+4), Passing (+3), Pace (+2), Defending (+2), and Dribbling (+2), when you compare TOTGS player Coman to his 84-rated gold card. This is also Coman’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

All of TOTGS player Coman’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. There are a lot of things to do, but you’ll earn several packs and a total of 1,500 XP.

You have less than a week, until Dec. 11, to complete all five objectives. Here’s every objective you need to do to earn TOTGS player Coman: