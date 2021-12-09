How to complete TOTGS Capoue SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You only have to complete two squads to get this card.

An 87-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version of Etienne Capoue from Villarreal is now available in FIFA 22. You can get it through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The players who stand out in the UCL, UEL, and UECL group stage will receive a permanent upgrade during this promotion. This upgraded version was released because of Capoue’s performance during the UCL group stage.

If you compare this TOTGS version to his 78-rated gold card, EA gave an incredible +28 increase to Capoue’s Pace while still greatly upgrading his Dribbling (+23), Passing (+10), Shooting (+9), Defending (+9), and Physical (+9). His three-star skill moves and weak foot remained the same, however.

If you’re interested in getting this TOTGS Capoue version, you’ll have until Sunday, Dec. 14, to turn in two squads: France and LaLiga. You’ll also earn a premium mixed players pack and a small electrum players pack if you complete both.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from France. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from LaLiga.

You’ll spend about 66,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 72,450 on Xbox, and 65,500 on PC if you buy all the cards needed for this SBC.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, it might make the card more appealing even though it’s untradable. This will further increase his low Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will make his skills much more balanced, leaving all of them between 81 and 94.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the UCL TOTGS Etienne Capoue SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Saúl Ñíguez Esclápez (Chelsea)

82-rated Saúl Ñíguez Esclápez (Chelsea) CM : 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) LW: 81-rated TOTW Juanmi López (Manchester City)

81-rated TOTW Juanmi López (Manchester City) RW: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Manchester City)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Manchester City) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

LaLiga