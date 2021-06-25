How to complete The World is Watching SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Draft token.

Draft is a competitive game mode available in Ultimate Team where you pay 15,000 FUT coins or 300 FIFA points to enter, pick one tactic out of five, and are given the ability to assemble a team that can play four matches (first round, second round, semifinal, and grandfinal) against other players. You’ll earn FUT packs independently of where you finish, but the packs are arguably better if you win the final.

This SBC is great if you’re interested in playing Draft since you’ll spend around 7,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and around 8,000 FUT coins on PC to complete the SBC, if you build it from scratch. All you have to do is turn in one squad with 11 gold players, 10 different nationalities, with at least one rare card. The team also must have a minimum of 30 chemistry. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be available until Friday, July 2.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete The World is Watching SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.