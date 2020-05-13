How to complete the Süper Lig TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will reward fans with a guaranteed Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player from the Süper Lig.

The Süper Lig TOTSSF cards were added on Monday, May 11 and will be available in FUT packs until next Monday, May 18. The Süper Lig TOTSSF guaranteed pack will be available for the next two days.

Although the Süper Lig isn’t one of the biggest soccer leagues in the world, you can still pack some good cards that can upgrade your Ultimate Team, like a 93-rated Edin Višća from İstanbul Başakşehir, a 92-rated Max Kruse from Fenerbahçe, and a 92-rated José Sosa from Trabzonspor. Your guaranteed TOTSSF Süper Lig player will be untradeable, though, which means you can’t make coins with it.

Image via EA Sports

If you choose to complete the Süper Lig TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 84-rated squad with a minimum 45 chemistry. This SBC is coming at an incredible price since it only costs an average of 35,000 FUT coins on any platform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Süper Lig TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.