How to complete the Prime Icon Moments Gullit loan SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the Prime Icon Moments version of Ruud Gullit to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, July 18. The SBC, however, has 25 different segments and most players won’t have the coins to complete it and play with one of the best Icons available in Ultimate Team.

Even if you have the coins, you might want to skip this SBC since there are cards like Summer Stars Marcos Acuña 98-rated, who’s undoubtedly the best card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team at the moment, that are available for much cheaper. If you really want to play with Gullit, however, there’s an alternative path that will allow you to use the card as many times as you want in Friendlies.

For that, all you need to do is complete the loan version of Prime Icon Moments Gullit SBC. It requires only one 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and will be available for 11 weeks. You’ll be rewarded with a Prime Icon Moments Gullit that can be used in five Division Rivals or FUT Champions matches, but you can play unlimited matches in Friendlies. The loan version costs around 35,000 FUT coins on any platform if you buy all 11 players required.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the loan version of Prime Icon Moments Gullit SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.