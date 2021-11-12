How to complete the Nov. 11 Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have one week to complete everything and get this card.

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 18 to complete four squads: Scotland vs. Denmark, Croatia vs. Russia, Italy vs. Switzerland, and Uruguay vs. Argentina.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The Italy vs. Switzerland squad, for example, asks for a 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, a maximum of four players in the same league, at least different clubs, and two players from both Italy and Switzerland. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small rare mixed pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Scotland vs. Denmark 70-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four players from the same nation, and at least one player from both Scotland and Denmark. Premium gold pack Croatia vs. Russia 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two gold players, plus one rare card, a minimum of three different leagues, and at least one player from both Croatia and Russia. Mixed players pack Italy vs. Switzerland 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, a maximum of four players in the same league, at least different clubs, and two players from both Italy and Switzerland. Small rare mixed pack Uruguay vs. Argentina 76-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, at least three players from the same club, and one from both Uruguay and Argentina. Prime mixed players pack

EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 20,000 to 21,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Scotland vs. Denmark

GK: Edward McGinty 64-rated (Sligo Rovers)

Edward McGinty 64-rated (Sligo Rovers) LB: Daniel Lafferty 61-rated (Derry City)

Daniel Lafferty 61-rated (Derry City) CB: Vítězslav Jaroš 62-rated (St. Pats)

Vítězslav Jaroš 62-rated (St. Pats) CB: John Mahon 62-rated (Sligo Rovers)

John Mahon 62-rated (Sligo Rovers) RB: Ronan Finn 63-rated (Shamrock Rovers)

Ronan Finn 63-rated (Shamrock Rovers) LM: Matty Smith 60-rated (St. Pats)

Matty Smith 60-rated (St. Pats) CM: Iborra Fuente 79-rated (Villarreal)

Iborra Fuente 79-rated (Villarreal) CM: Yun Liu 64-rated (Wuhan Zall)

Yun Liu 64-rated (Wuhan Zall) CAM: Lucas Pérez 79-rated (Elche CF)

Lucas Pérez 79-rated (Elche CF) CAM: Jinbao Zhong 60-rated (Henan Jianye)

Jinbao Zhong 60-rated (Henan Jianye) ST: Late Gao 79-rated (Guangzhou)

Croatia vs. Russia

GK: Dominik Livaković 82-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Dominik Livaković 82-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: Jan Bednarek 76-rated (Southampton)

Jan Bednarek 76-rated (Southampton) CB: Szymon Lewkot 64-rated (Śląsk Wrocław)

Szymon Lewkot 64-rated (Śląsk Wrocław) CB: Jakub Rzeźniczak 65-rated (Wisła Płock)

Jakub Rzeźniczak 65-rated (Wisła Płock) LM: Efe Tatlı 59-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Efe Tatlı 59-rated (Karagümrük SK) CM: Erkan Eyibil 59-rated (Antalyaspor)

Erkan Eyibil 59-rated (Antalyaspor) CM: Doğucan Haspolat 60-rated (Kasimpaşa)

Doğucan Haspolat 60-rated (Kasimpaşa) RM: Leon Bailey 82-rated (Aston Villa)

Leon Bailey 82-rated (Aston Villa) LW: Samed Onur 60-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Samed Onur 60-rated (Karagümrük SK) RW: Bertrand Traoré 77-rated (Aston Villa)

Bertrand Traoré 77-rated (Aston Villa) ST: Deniz Hümmet 63-rated (Çaykur Rizespor)

Italy vs. Switzerland

GK: Xiaofei Deng 64-rated (Chongqing SWM)

Xiaofei Deng 64-rated (Chongqing SWM) CB: Ben Warland 60-rated (Sydney FC)

Ben Warland 60-rated (Sydney FC) CB: Xiao Chen 61-rated (Hebei CFFC)

Xiao Chen 61-rated (Hebei CFFC) CB: Junjian Liao 63-rated (Wuhan Zall)

Junjian Liao 63-rated (Wuhan Zall) LWB: Thomas Aquilina 62-rated (WS Wanderers)

Thomas Aquilina 62-rated (WS Wanderers) RWB: Tianyu Qi 61-rated (Shandong Luneng)

Tianyu Qi 61-rated (Shandong Luneng) CM: Nicolò Zaniolo 78-rated (Roma)

Nicolò Zaniolo 78-rated (Roma) CM: Lorenzo Pellegrini 81-rated (Roma)

Lorenzo Pellegrini 81-rated (Roma) CM: Iborra de la Fuente 79-rated (Villarreal)

Iborra de la Fuente 79-rated (Villarreal) ST: Lucas Pérez 79-rated (Elche)

Lucas Pérez 79-rated (Elche) ST: Raúl García 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Uruguay vs. Argentina