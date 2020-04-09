How to complete the Nick Pope SBC in FIFA 20

You can add the most skilled goalkeeper in FIFA 20 for cheap.

EA Sports has added a unique squad-building challenge for an 87-rated Nick Pope from Burnley to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Pope’s new card is part of FUT’s birthday, which boosts the player’s skill moves or weak foot. FUT birthday Pope is unique because he’s the first goalkeeper with five-star skill moves, which means he can perform any skill move available in FIFA 20.

His stats were also massively upgraded—Pope’s base gold card is only 79-rated. This is a good option for anybody who uses a Premier League backline with Flashback Angelo Ogbonna from West Ham, Flashback David Luiz from Arsenal, and Flashback Azpillicueta from Chelsea, among other solid options.

Skillers rejoice! 🙏 FUT Birthday SBC Nick Pope, now with 5-Star Skill Moves, is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/66KUcZiQXU — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 9, 2020

The best thing on Pope’s SBC is that it’s cheap. You only need an 84-rated squad with at least one English player and a minimum of 80 team chemistry. The SBC is available until Saturday, April 11.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. Right now, it costs around 42,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 49,500 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 40,000 FUT coins on PC.