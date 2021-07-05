How to complete the July 5 82+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 82+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 82-rated or higher cards from Brazil, Belgium, France, and Portugal that are available in packs at the moment.

This SBC was added just three days after the Summer Stars promo arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and added 14 new versions of players to FUT packs, including a 99-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, a 96-rated version of Richarlison de Andrade from Everton, and a 98-rated version of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

Aside from one of these special cards, you can pack any card that’s at least 82-rated and from one of the four nations. If you’re interested in completing the 82+ Upgrade x10 SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. This SBC will be available for the next three days and costs around 80,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox, and around 105,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy the 11 players.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 82+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.