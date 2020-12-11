How to complete the first Icon Swaps’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the Icon Swaps 1 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It contains six different Icons: Nemanja Vidić (base version, six tokens), Gheorghe Hagi (mid version, nine tokens), Davor Šuker (mid version, 11 tokens), Ronald Koeman (prime version, 13 tokens), Frank Rijkaard (prime version, 14 tokens), and Thierry Henry (mid version, 17 tokens).

For now, there are eight objectives that will reward you with an Icon Swaps token once you complete them. There are also three other objectives that will grant you FUT packs. All of these first objectives will be live until Jan. 1 when the second season of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team expires.

The Icons available in Icon Swaps 1 aren’t exactly exciting, though. Players like Vidić, Hagi, and Šuker aren’t worth grinding for because you can get better players for a reasonable price on the FUT Market. We’d advise you to save your first Icon Swaps tokens and use them later for Henry because he’s the only card that perfectly fits the Ultimate Team meta at this time.

Here are all of the Icon Swaps’ objectives that EA added today:

For tokens

Premier League: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least five first owned Premier League players in your starting squad.

Serie A: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least five first owned Serie A players in your starting squad.

La Liga: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least five first owned La Liga players in your starting squad.

Bundesliga: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least five first owned Bundesliga players in your starting squad.

Ligue 1: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least five first owned Ligue 1 players in your starting squad.

Eredivisie: Win five Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty with 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad.

MLS: Win five Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty with 11 MLS players in your starting squad.

EFL Championship: Win five Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty with 11 EFL Championship players in your starting squad.

For packs