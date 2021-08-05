How to complete the FIFA 21 Aug. 5 Throwback Marquee Matchups

Earn FUT packs for all the segments you conclude and a greater pack once all segments are finalized.

EA Sports introduced a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups usually are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some of the most exciting soccer matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA normally selects four matchups that already took place. EA doesn’t specify what tournament these matches are from or when the games happened.

This week’s Throwback Marquee Matchups are Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Guangzhou R&F, Napoli vs. Internazionale, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester United vs. Manchester City. After this set expires in a week, a new set of matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions such as rating, chemistry, and types of cards, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Usually, the most expensive segment will offer the most expensive reward.

The Manchester derby segment is the most expensive one as it requires an 81-rated squad with some conditions. It’ll reward you with a premium gold players pack. Once you complete all four segments, you’ll receive a jumbo premium gold players pack as your final reward.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each of the segments you’ll have to do to complete the Aug. 5 Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Guangzhou R&F 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a minimum of three rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, and at least one player from the CSL. Small prime gold players pack Napoli vs. Inter 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of five players from the same league, at least three clubs, and one player from either Napoli or Inter. Prime mixed players pack Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, players from at least three different nationalities, a minimum of three players from the same club, and at least two cards from Borussia Mönchengladbach or Borussia Dortmund. Prime electrum players pack Manchester United vs. Manchester City 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, a minimum of three players from the same Nation, and one card from either Manchester United or Manchester City. Premium gold players pack

You’ll spend around 65,000 FUT coins in total for completing all four segments, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch. This set of Throwback Marquee Matchups will be available until next Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12pm CT.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Aug. 5’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Guangzhou R&F

GK: Gabriel Vasconcelos 76-rated (Lecce)

Gabriel Vasconcelos 76-rated (Lecce) CB: Parfait Bizoza 63-rated (Aalesunds FK)

Parfait Bizoza 63-rated (Aalesunds FK) CB: Jonas Grønner 64-rated (Aalesunds FK)

Jonas Grønner 64-rated (Aalesunds FK) CB: Leo Baptistão 78-rated (Wuhan Zall)

Leo Baptistão 78-rated (Wuhan Zall) LWB: Davíð Ólafsson 62-rated (Aalesunds FK)

Davíð Ólafsson 62-rated (Aalesunds FK) RWB: William Furtado 76-rated (Wolfsburg)

William Furtado 76-rated (Wolfsburg) CM: Victor Pálsson 72-rated (SV Darmstadt 98)

Victor Pálsson 72-rated (SV Darmstadt 98) CM: Vladimír Darida 77-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Vladimír Darida 77-rated (Hertha Berlin) CM: Santiago Ascacibar 76-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Santiago Ascacibar 76-rated (Hertha Berlin) ST: Alfreð Finnbogason 76-rated (Augsburg)

Alfreð Finnbogason 76-rated (Augsburg) ST: Kevin-Prince Boateng 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Napoli vs. Inter

GK: Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto)

Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto) LB: Tiago Pinto 75-rated (MKE Ankaragücü)

Tiago Pinto 75-rated (MKE Ankaragücü) CB: Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting)

Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting) CB: Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Braga)

Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Braga) RB: Aurélio Buta 76-rated (Royal Antwerp)

Aurélio Buta 76-rated (Royal Antwerp) CDM: João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP)

João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP) LM: Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga)

Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga) RM: Antonio Candreva 78-rated (Internazionale)

Antonio Candreva 78-rated (Internazionale) CAM: João Teixeira 75-rated (Feyenoord)

João Teixeira 75-rated (Feyenoord) CAM: Adrien Silva 76-rated (Sampdoria)

Adrien Silva 76-rated (Sampdoria) ST: Nélson Oliveira 75-rated (AEK Athens)

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund

GK: Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto)

Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto) LB: Matheus Reis 76-rated (Sporting)

Matheus Reis 76-rated (Sporting) CB: Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting)

Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting) CB: Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Braga)

Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Braga) RB: André Almeira 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeira 80-rated (Benfica) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Sérgio Oliveira 78-rated (Porto)

Sérgio Oliveira 78-rated (Porto) CM: Mateus Uribe 78-rated (Porto)

Mateus Uribe 78-rated (Porto) RM: Marcus Edwards 77-rated (Vitória de Guimarães)

Marcus Edwards 77-rated (Vitória de Guimarães) ST: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Mehdi Taremi 77-rated (Porto)

Manchester United vs. Manchester City