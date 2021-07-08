How to complete Summer Stars Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Stars Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Players can exchange a squad to earn a Summer Stars player in return. There are 14 special cards in total, including some of the best players in the game, such as 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 99-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and 98-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

This SBC costs around 145,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is a bit more expensive on PC (185,000 FUT coins) if you buy all the players required from the FUT market. The SBC will be live for six days and you’ll receive an untradeable item if you complete it.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 86-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum, which is a fair price considering you’re guaranteed to pack a Summer Stars player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Summer Stars Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: