How to complete Summer Stars Team 2 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This SBC is a must if you have the coins.

EA Sports introduced a Summer Stars Team Two Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

This SBC is a guaranteed opportunity to pack one of the 14 players from the second set of Summer Stars cards that have been in FUT packs since Friday, July 9. The selection of players features some of the best cards in the game, such as 99-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, 98-rated Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, 98-rated Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, and 96-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

This SBC costs around 155,000 FUT coins on console and is a bit more expensive on PC (185,000 FUT coins) if you buy all 11 players. All you need to do is turn in an 86-rated squad with 30 chemistry to gain your untradeable card from Summer Stars Team Two. The SBC will be live for six days and is non-repeatable.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Summer Stars Team Two Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: