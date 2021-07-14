How to complete Summer Stars Bonnuci SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Bonnuci might be one of the last SBC's of the FOF promo.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars version of Leonardo Bonucci from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Bonucci’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FOF Summer Stars celebrates some of the best national team performances since the start of the FOF promo.

EA greatly upgraded all of Bonucci’s skills, including Pace (+28), Dribbling (+17), Passing (+16), Physical (+16), Shooting (+14), and his Defending (+9), when you compare this new card to his 76-rated gold version.

He has great and balanced stats with all skills being 72 and above. He also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+9) and Defending (+3), which will maximize several of his skills, such as Sprint Speed, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 135,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 144,650 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (176,200 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the perfect links with amazing Italian players, such as 96-rated FOF Summer Stars Chiellini, 95-rated FOF Summer Stars Chiesa, and strong links with other incredible players like 99-rated FOF Summer Stars Cristiano Ronaldo and 96-rated FOF Path to Glory De Ligt.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: National Duty and Serie A Tim. You’ll have until July 21 to complete these squads and get this FOF Summer Stars Bonucci.

The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Italy. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Summer Stars Leonardo Bonucci SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto) RB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guouan) CM: Jonathan Vieira 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Jonathan Vieira 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LW: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) RW: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Serie A TIM