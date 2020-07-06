How to complete Summer Heat Vinícius Júnior SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 today that will reward players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid if they complete it.

This is the third SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Darwin Machís from Granada. These players will play against each other for the LaLiga on July 13. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. EA did the same thing last month with Phil Foden from Manchester City, Fabinho from Liverpool, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, and Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05.

The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown is here! 👊@GranadaCdeF_en’s Darwin Machís 🇻🇪

v.@realmadriden’s Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷



Winner gets +3 OVR boost (+1 to both should the match end a draw) #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/OobdV1H2bA — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 6, 2020

Aside from the showdown, Summer Heat Vinícius Júnior is a great card on his own. He has top Pace and Dribbling, but you’ll want to boost his Shooting and Passing with the deadeye chemistry style. If you want more Physical and not Passing, you can apply the marksman style to him.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Vinícius Júnior SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. One is an 85-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Real Madrid player. The second squad must be an 85-rated one with 65 chemistry minimum and a LaLiga player. The third solution requires only 11 players with five chemistry minimum.

This SBC costs around 240,000 FUT coins on any platform right now if you build it from scratch. It’ll be online until July 12, one day before Real Madrid plays against Granada.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Vinícius Júnior SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Real Madrid

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) CB: Stefan Savić 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Stefan Savić 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Felipe 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Felipe 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) RB: Jesús Navas 82-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 82-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Casemiro 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 88-rated (Real Madrid) CAM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Luís Alberto 88-rated (Lazio)

Luís Alberto 88-rated (Lazio) CAM: Lucas Leiva 86-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 86-rated (Lazio) ST: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

LaLiga

GK: Thomas Strakosha 82-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 82-rated (Lazio) LB: Andrea Belotti 82-rated (Torino)

Andrea Belotti 82-rated (Torino) CB: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) CB: Juan Jesus 86-rated (Roma)

Juan Jesus 86-rated (Roma) RB: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Eran Zahavi 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F) CDM: Luis Alberto 88-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 88-rated (Lazio) CDM: Lucas Leiva 86-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 86-rated (Lazio) CAM: Joaquín Correa 86-rated (Lazio)

Joaquín Correa 86-rated (Lazio) LW: Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale)

Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale) RW: Tomáš Vaclík 81-rated (Sevilla)

Tomáš Vaclík 81-rated (Sevilla) ST: Duván Zapata 86-rated (Atalanta)

Mixed squad