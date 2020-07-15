How to complete Summer Heat Verdi SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Summer Heat Verdi is one of the best Italian players in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward FIFA 20 players with a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Simone Verdi from Torino.

Verdi was introduced alongside another Torino card, a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Andrea Belotti. EA is calling them a “dynamic duo.” You can complete both SBCs until July 22. The company released a similar pair of SBCs last week with Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. You won’t earn any additional boost by pairing Verdi and Belotti on your Ultimate Team squad, though.

This is Verdi’s third special card released this year and by far his most complete edition. One of his special versions, the Winter Refresh, was a popular option when it was released in February. Summer Heat Verdi has more Pace (+6), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+8), Physical (+11), and Passing (+8) than his Winter Refresh 87-rated edition, however.

Although this is a near-perfect card already, you can boost it even more with the sniper chemistry style, which will upgrade Verdi’s Finishing to 99 and almost maximize his Dribbling stats. Summer Heat Verdi should be deadly in front of the goal since he has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

There are plenty of quality players that you can use to link Summer Heat Verdi apart from Summer Heat Belotti. Here are some cheap players that you can buy for your club: Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Luis Alberto from Lazio, TOTSSF Ciro Immobile 96-rated from Lazio, and TOTSSF Marco Verratti 95-rated from Paris Saint-Germain.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Verdi SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first is an 82-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Italy. The second solution requires an 86-rated with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Serie A player. This SBC costs around 230,000 FUT coins at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Verdi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Strong links

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting)

Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting) CB: Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Andrés Guardado 81-rated (Real Bétis)

Andrés Guardado 81-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Rafinha 81-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Rafinha 81-rated (Celta de Vigo) CM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LW: Joaquín Sánchez 80-rated (Real Bétis)

Joaquín Sánchez 80-rated (Real Bétis) RW: Samu Castillejo 80-rated (Milan)

Samu Castillejo 80-rated (Milan) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Serie A